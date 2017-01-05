Lawmakers Unveil Gun-Safety Legislation That Targets Assault-Style Weapons
Proposed legislation to ban assault-style weapons in Florida will be unveiled this afternoon at a news conference held by the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence . Sen. Linda Stewart and Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith are introducing the bills, which also include banning large ammunition feeding devices.
