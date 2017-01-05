Jacksonville man begins the new year ...

Jacksonville man begins the new year $500,000 richer

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Wayne Gaulding poses with his son and oversized check after claiming a top prize in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Wayne Gaulding, 65, of Jacksonville, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Thu TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jan 3 Strel 21
Mato Jan 2 Hello 1
Isaac Prather Jan 2 Hello 1
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Dec 30 Poler b 3
Party rental place Dec 27 Sherry48496 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,484

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC