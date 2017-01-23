Is Florida Open Carry Bill is Dead in Committee?
I worked at the State Capitol for a number of years so I know the in and outs of that place and the politics. I still have my connections there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|Dfghh
|22
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|13 hr
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC