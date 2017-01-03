House Speaker Richard Corcoran takes aim at government-paid lobbying

Three decades ago, lobbyist Ron Book persuaded a public hospital to pay him to protect its interests in a faraway Capitol, just as private businesses do. Book still represents the South Broward Hospital District, and he earns more than $1 million a year lobbying for nearly three dozen local governments, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Pinellas counties - all paid by local taxpayers in Florida.

