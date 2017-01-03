Gun issues grabbing attention in Tallahassee

In the wake of mass shootings at an Orlando nightclub and at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the gun-control debate intensified Tuesday with Democratic lawmakers filing legislation to try to improve gun safety while an appeals court heard arguments about local-government gun ordinances. Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, and Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, announced they are sponsoring a proposal that would ban so-called assault rifles and 'large capacity' ammunition magazines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.