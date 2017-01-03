Gun issues grabbing attention in Tall...

Gun issues grabbing attention in Tallahassee

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

In the wake of mass shootings at an Orlando nightclub and at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the gun-control debate intensified Tuesday with Democratic lawmakers filing legislation to try to improve gun safety while an appeals court heard arguments about local-government gun ordinances. Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, and Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, announced they are sponsoring a proposal that would ban so-called assault rifles and 'large capacity' ammunition magazines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Mon cbjfriend 2
Mato Jan 7 UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jan 3 Strel 21
Isaac Prather Jan 2 Hello 1
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Dec 30 Poler b 3
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,741

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC