Genetic Loci and Novel Discrimination Measures Associated with Blood...
Sequencing of the human genome and decades of genetic association and linkage studies have dramatically improved our understanding of the etiology of many diseases. However, the multiple causes of complex diseases are still not well understood, in part because genetic and sociocultural risk factors are not typically investigated concurrently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|16 hr
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Wed
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Party rental place
|Dec 27
|Sherry48496
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Me and Lucky 8-15-15
|Dec 23
|Lucky girl
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC