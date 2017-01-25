Fort Myers woman claims first top pri...

Fort Myers woman claims first top prize in new $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Lottery announces that Dorothy Thomas-Cobb, 36, of Fort Myers, claimed the first of 44 top prizes in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She purchased her winning ticket from Racetrac, located at 2335 Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Wed Tom 4
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Tue Dfghh 22
News Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea... Tue Informed Voter 2
Leland West (Oct '12) Jan 18 Mamie 5
Club Legends Fitness Jan 17 Fsu03Alum 1
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Jan 12 Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Leon County was issued at January 26 at 10:03AM EST

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC