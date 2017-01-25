Fort Myers woman claims first top prize in new $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Dorothy Thomas-Cobb, 36, of Fort Myers, claimed the first of 44 top prizes in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She purchased her winning ticket from Racetrac, located at 2335 Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.
