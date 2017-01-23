FMEA assists with resources necessary...

FMEA assists with resources necessary to restore power to public power customers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

As severe thunderstorms brought high winds, hail and significant rainfall to parts of Florida Saturday and Sunday, the Florida Municipal Electric Association assembled mutual aid crews from across the state to assist with power restoration in impacted areas. Hardest hit was the City of Tallahassee, which experienced a peak outage of 30,000 municipal electric utility customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea... 6 hr Informed Voter 2
Leland West (Oct '12) Jan 18 Mamie 5
Club Legends Fitness Jan 17 Fsu03Alum 1
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Jan 12 Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
Mato Jan 7 UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Leon County was issued at January 24 at 9:03AM EST

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,209,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC