FMEA assists with resources necessary to restore power to public power customers
As severe thunderstorms brought high winds, hail and significant rainfall to parts of Florida Saturday and Sunday, the Florida Municipal Electric Association assembled mutual aid crews from across the state to assist with power restoration in impacted areas. Hardest hit was the City of Tallahassee, which experienced a peak outage of 30,000 municipal electric utility customers.
