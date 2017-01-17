Florida Municipal Electric Associatio...

Florida Municipal Electric Association Celebrates 75th Anniversary

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Florida Municipal Electric Association , a trade association that represents the interests of Florida's family of 34 public power communities located across the state. Members range in size from cities as large as Jacksonville, Orlando, Lakeland, Tallahassee and Gainesville to smaller towns, such as Havana, Clewiston and Bushnell.

