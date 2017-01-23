Florida Gets Mixed Grades on Doctorate Degrees
THE CAPITAL, TALLAHASSEE, January 24, 2017.......... As Florida looks to improve its higher-education system, a federal survey of doctorate degrees shows the state is competitive with the nation but should have a higher ranking based on its size. The "survey of earned doctorates," which is compiled each year by six federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, NASA and the National Institutes of Health, showed Florida, the nation's third-largest state, ranked seventh among the 50 states, with 2,364 research doctorates awarded in the 2014-15 academic year.
