Flagler College takes top spot for Exceptional Student Education teaching program
Exceptional Student Education has always been a popular program at Flagler College, and now it is ranked number one in the state. The program - at both St. Augustine and Tallahassee campuses - achieved the state's highest ranking for teacher preparation at the elementary level, alongside Lynn University and Rollins College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC