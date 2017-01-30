Flagler College takes top spot for Ex...

Flagler College takes top spot for Exceptional Student Education teaching program

Exceptional Student Education has always been a popular program at Flagler College, and now it is ranked number one in the state. The program - at both St. Augustine and Tallahassee campuses - achieved the state's highest ranking for teacher preparation at the elementary level, alongside Lynn University and Rollins College.

