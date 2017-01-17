FL judge accused of racist, sexist sl...

FL judge accused of racist, sexist slurs resigns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WPTV Local News

Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 3:15AM EST expiring January 23 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Saint Lucie, Seminole, Volusia Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 4:25PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 2:23AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida judge accused of making demeaning comments about women and saying black people should "go back to Africa" has abruptly resigned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leland West (Oct '12) Jan 18 Mamie 5
Club Legends Fitness Jan 17 Fsu03Alum 1
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Jan 12 Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
Mato Jan 7 UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Leon County was issued at January 23 at 3:05PM EST

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC