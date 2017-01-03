FL Gov. Scott unveils new counterterrorism plan
The $6.3 million plan would place 8 counter-terrorism squads across the state, including 1 in the Tampa Bay Area, and 2 in Miami. "Our federal partners do a great job but they have limited resources like the rest of us," explains Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearigen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|20 hr
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Wed
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Party rental place
|Dec 27
|Sherry48496
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Me and Lucky 8-15-15
|Dec 23
|Lucky girl
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC