First Holiday Millionaire Raffle grand prize winner comes forward

The Florida Lottery announces that one of the seven Holiday MILLIONAIRE RAFFLEa grand prize winners claimed their $1 million prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Patrick Foster, 59, of Leesburg, claimed his $1 million grand prize from the Holiday MILLIONAIRE RAFFLE drawing held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

