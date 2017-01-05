First Holiday Millionaire Raffle grand prize winner comes forward
The Florida Lottery announces that one of the seven Holiday MILLIONAIRE RAFFLEa grand prize winners claimed their $1 million prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Patrick Foster, 59, of Leesburg, claimed his $1 million grand prize from the Holiday MILLIONAIRE RAFFLE drawing held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
