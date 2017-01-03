Father and son from Sarasota win $1 million in scratch-off game
Peter Del Pizzo, Jr. poses with his son and oversized check after claiming a top prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game Peter Del Pizzo, Jr. poses with his son and oversized check after claiming a top prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game TALLAHASSEE, Fla., -- A father and son from Sarasota claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing a $25 scratch-off game ticket at a Publix in Venice. The Florida Lottery announced that Peter Del Pizzo Jr., 55, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
