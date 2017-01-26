Early Morning Theft at Several Conven...

Early Morning Theft at Several Convenience Stores

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: WTXL

Officers say, On January 20, 21 and 23, during the early morning hours, the suspect entered several Circle K stores in Tallahassee and committed theft, particularly Newport cigarettes. He is described as a white male, age 25-35, thin build, dirty blond/brown hair in a pony tail, and some facial hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Thu Buckc 23
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Jan 25 Tom 4
News Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea... Jan 24 Informed Voter 2
Leland West (Oct '12) Jan 18 Mamie 5
Club Legends Fitness Jan 17 Fsu03Alum 1
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Jan 12 Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Leon County was issued at January 27 at 4:55PM EST

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC