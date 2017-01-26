Early Morning Theft at Several Convenience Stores
Officers say, On January 20, 21 and 23, during the early morning hours, the suspect entered several Circle K stores in Tallahassee and committed theft, particularly Newport cigarettes. He is described as a white male, age 25-35, thin build, dirty blond/brown hair in a pony tail, and some facial hair.
