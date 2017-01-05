Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking: What Healthcare Professionals Need to Know
The Survive & Thrive Advocacy Center presents a continuing education training opportunity for healthcare professionals, social workers and counselors on the topic of "Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking: What Healthcare Professionals Need to Know." The seminar will be on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at TCC's Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education in Tallahassee, FL.
