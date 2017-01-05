Domestic Violence and Human Trafficki...

Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking: What Healthcare Professionals Need to Know

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

The Survive & Thrive Advocacy Center presents a continuing education training opportunity for healthcare professionals, social workers and counselors on the topic of "Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking: What Healthcare Professionals Need to Know." The seminar will be on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at TCC's Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education in Tallahassee, FL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Thu TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Wed April 57
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jan 3 Strel 21
Mato Jan 2 Hello 1
Isaac Prather Jan 2 Hello 1
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Dec 30 Poler b 3
Party rental place Dec 27 Sherry48496 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,838 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC