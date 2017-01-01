'Do Not Call' violations, gas pricing, among top Florida consumer complaints in 2016
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released the top 10 consumer complaints filed with the department in 2016. Complaints about violations of the state's Do Not Call list were the most common complaint this year, followed by complaints related to fuel and gasoline, cable services and motor vehicle repair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|55
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|Strel
|21
|Mato
|Mon
|Hello
|1
|Isaac Prather
|Mon
|Hello
|1
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Dec 30
|Poler b
|3
|Party rental place
|Dec 27
|Sherry48496
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC