Department of Education Celebrates Br...

Department of Education Celebrates Braille Literacy Month at Tallahasee Elementary School

Walter Blackmon of the Florida Division of Blind Services reads "The Three Little Pigs" in braille to the several pre-k students at Conley Elementary for Braille Literacy Month. In honor of National Braille Literacy Month, staff from the Florida Department of Education's Division of Blind Services read the braille version of "The Gingerbread Man" to 60 Pre-K students at J. Michael Conley Elementary School in Tallahassee.

