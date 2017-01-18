Department of Education Celebrates Braille Literacy Month at Tallahasee Elementary School
Walter Blackmon of the Florida Division of Blind Services reads "The Three Little Pigs" in braille to the several pre-k students at Conley Elementary for Braille Literacy Month. In honor of National Braille Literacy Month, staff from the Florida Department of Education's Division of Blind Services read the braille version of "The Gingerbread Man" to 60 Pre-K students at J. Michael Conley Elementary School in Tallahassee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Tue
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC