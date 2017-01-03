Crime 27 mins ago 11:58 a.m.Probation officer smuggles Publix sub to inmate, sheriff says
Jerilyn Harris asked to speak with inmate Tarvell Douglas about a subpoena in her office in the booking and release area of the jail, the Tallahassee Democrat reports court records say. A Leon County probation officer landed in jail herself after allegedly smuggling an Italian Publix sub and candy bars to her ex-boyfriend, an inmate in the Leon County Jail.
