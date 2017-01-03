Crime 27 mins ago 11:58 a.m.Probation...

Crime 27 mins ago 11:58 a.m.Probation officer smuggles Publix sub to inmate, sheriff says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Jerilyn Harris asked to speak with inmate Tarvell Douglas about a subpoena in her office in the booking and release area of the jail, the Tallahassee Democrat reports court records say. A Leon County probation officer landed in jail herself after allegedly smuggling an Italian Publix sub and candy bars to her ex-boyfriend, an inmate in the Leon County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) 55 min cbjfriend 2
Mato Sat UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jan 3 Strel 21
Isaac Prather Jan 2 Hello 1
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Dec 30 Poler b 3
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC