Moe's burglary investigation wrapped up with arrest

Derrick Duck, 34, faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft after Tallahassee Police investigators say he spent more than five hours inside the eatery prying open the safe on Jan. 3. Tallahassee Democrat Derrick Duck passed over the Homewrecker and the Overacheiver but left with close to $2,000 during the burglary of the West Pensacola Street Moe's Southwest Grill, police say. Duck, 34, faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft after Tallahassee Police investigators say he spent more than five hours inside the eatery prying open the safe on Jan. 3, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

