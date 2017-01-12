Crime 15 mins ago 11:41 a.m.Moe's burglary investigation wrapped up with arrest
Derrick Duck, 34, faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft after Tallahassee Police investigators say he spent more than five hours inside the eatery prying open the safe on Jan. 3. Tallahassee Democrat Derrick Duck passed over the Homewrecker and the Overacheiver but left with close to $2,000 during the burglary of the West Pensacola Street Moe's Southwest Grill, police say. Duck, 34, faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft after Tallahassee Police investigators say he spent more than five hours inside the eatery prying open the safe on Jan. 3, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|19 hr
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC