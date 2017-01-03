County legislative delegation meeting tonight
The Gulf County Legislative Delegation will hold a meeting 5 p.m. ET tonight at the Robert Moore Administration Building. The meeting comes as Florida lawmakers prepare for the 2017 legislative session in March, Rep. Halsey Beshears and State Sen. Bill Montford will conduct their annual Legislative Delegation Meeting.
