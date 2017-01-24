Baby dinosaurs, new research
Dinosaurs might live on today as birds, but they hatched like reptiles. Developing dinos stayed in their eggs three to six months before emerging , far longer than previously suspected, researchers report online January 3 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .
