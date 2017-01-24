Attorney General Bondi Presents Resolution Recognizing Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Attorney General Pam Bondi today presented a resolution recognizing January 2017 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month at a meeting of the Governor and State Cabinet in Tallahassee. "I am dedicated to making Florida a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking and this Human Trafficking Awareness Month I am asking all Floridians to take an active role in the fight to end this form of modern-day slavery.

