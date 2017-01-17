As The Curtain Comes Down On The Obam...

As The Curtain Comes Down On The Obama Era, Blacks Contemplate his Legacy

Seattle Medium

By Barrington M. Salmon and Brittany Burton - With President Barack Obama on the verge of leaving office after two terms, discussions are swirling about his legacy and the place he'll eventually take among this most exclusive fraternity. Even as they celebrate Obama's considerable successes, there is concern among advocates and supporters about the durability of his legacy in light of eight years of intense and sustained opposition from Republicans and the promise by his successor to erase any semblance of the Obama presidency.

