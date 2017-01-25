Antao Brac Corporation claims $500,000 Lucky Money jackpot

The Florida Lottery announces that the president of Antao Brac Corporation, Georgina Finalet, 43, of Miami, claimed the $500,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the January 10, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Antao Brac Corporation chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $367,945.60.

