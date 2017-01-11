3 Juveniles Arrested after 45 Car Keys and 7 Cars Stolen
According to police, a car dealership was burglarized on Monday, reporting that about seven cars and 45 car keys were stolen from the business. The Tallahassee Police Department said that they were called to West Tennessee Street around 10:30 a.m. about a burglary at Premier Motor Cars.
