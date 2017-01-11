3 Juveniles Arrested after 45 Car Key...

3 Juveniles Arrested after 45 Car Keys and 7 Cars Stolen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTXL

According to police, a car dealership was burglarized on Monday, reporting that about seven cars and 45 car keys were stolen from the business. The Tallahassee Police Department said that they were called to West Tennessee Street around 10:30 a.m. about a burglary at Premier Motor Cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
Mato Jan 7 UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jan 3 Strel 21
Isaac Prather Jan 2 Hello 1
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Dec 30 Poler b 3
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC