$113,000 FANTASY 5 ticket set to expire
The Florida Lottery today announced that a FANTASY 5A top prize-winning ticket worth $113,780.07 remains unclaimed. The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Monday, January 30, 2017, at midnight ET.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC