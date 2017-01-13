$113,000 FANTASY 5 ticket set to expire

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Lottery today announced that a FANTASY 5A top prize-winning ticket worth $113,780.07 remains unclaimed. The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Monday, January 30, 2017, at midnight ET.

