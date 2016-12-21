Will Trump Put His Stamp on the Presi...

Will Trump Put His Stamp on the Presidential Inauguration? FSU Expert Available to Comment

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Newswise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As America prepares to inaugurate its 45th commander in chief, many are beginning to wonder whether President-Elect Donald Trump, who has spent his professional career exercising the power of his personal brand, is set to put his own distinctive stamp on one of the nation's most hallowed political traditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Me and Lucky 8-15-15 Fri Lucky girl 1
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Thu Derail69 17
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Wed Frogface Kate 34
Leland West (Oct '12) Dec 19 Beth Cox 4
Are their any spritual healers in monticello. O... Dec 19 Beth Cox 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
sexual education equality Nov 28 victoria_s 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,916

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC