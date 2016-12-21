U.S. Secret Service Thanks Tallahassee Police Department
The Secret Service has thanked Tallahassee Police for their assistance back in October when then Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Kaine stopped into Tallahassee. He went to the Florida State University and talked about early voting while pushing for Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Me and Lucky 8-15-15
|Fri
|Lucky girl
|1
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Derail69
|17
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Wed
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Dec 19
|Beth Cox
|4
|Are their any spritual healers in monticello. O...
|Dec 19
|Beth Cox
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|sexual education equality
|Nov 28
|victoria_s
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC