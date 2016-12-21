Tallahassee Woman Arrested for Tampering with Evidence in Fatal Hit-and-Run
A Tallahassee woman is behind bars after police say she tried to hide the clothing of one the primary suspects in a fatal hit-and-run involving a Rickards High School student. The Tallahassee Police Department said that they were at the Capitol Regional Medical Center on Monday following up on a fatal hit-and-run crash that had killed 17-year-old Tyriq Roberts earlier that morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|1 hr
|berklee
|51
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|antipolicticalcor...
|20
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Poler b
|3
|Party rental place
|Dec 27
|Sherry48496
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Me and Lucky 8-15-15
|Dec 23
|Lucky girl
|1
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Dec 19
|Beth Cox
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC