Tallahassee Woman Arrested for Tamper...

Tallahassee Woman Arrested for Tampering with Evidence in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Wednesday Dec 28

A Tallahassee woman is behind bars after police say she tried to hide the clothing of one the primary suspects in a fatal hit-and-run involving a Rickards High School student. The Tallahassee Police Department said that they were at the Capitol Regional Medical Center on Monday following up on a fatal hit-and-run crash that had killed 17-year-old Tyriq Roberts earlier that morning.

