Tallahassee Police Searching for Missing Man, Concerned for His Well-Being

23 hrs ago

The Tallahassee Police Department said that 22-year-old Curtis Henderson was last seen on Christmas near Miccosukee Road, wearing a red shirt and tan pants. Henderson is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Read more at WTXL.

