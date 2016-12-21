Tallahassee Police Searching for Missing Man, Concerned for His Well-Being
The Tallahassee Police Department said that 22-year-old Curtis Henderson was last seen on Christmas near Miccosukee Road, wearing a red shirt and tan pants. Henderson is described as having black hair and brown eyes.
