Six Ransom Everglades students recognized for Advanced Placement exam scores

Eric Cai, Matias Junghahn, Joon Young Kim, John Mistele, Timmy O'Brien, and Cristina Otero of Ransom Everglades School were recognized as National Advanced Placement Scholars for earning a four or higher on their advanced placement exams. Daniela Morales of Miami Lakes Educational Center was the only high school student to win a Barbara L. Frye Journalism Scholarship.

