Six Ransom Everglades students recognized for Advanced Placement exam scores
Eric Cai, Matias Junghahn, Joon Young Kim, John Mistele, Timmy O'Brien, and Cristina Otero of Ransom Everglades School were recognized as National Advanced Placement Scholars for earning a four or higher on their advanced placement exams. Daniela Morales of Miami Lakes Educational Center was the only high school student to win a Barbara L. Frye Journalism Scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Me and Lucky 8-15-15
|Fri
|Lucky girl
|1
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Derail69
|17
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Wed
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Dec 19
|Beth Cox
|4
|Are their any spritual healers in monticello. O...
|Dec 19
|Beth Cox
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|sexual education equality
|Nov 28
|victoria_s
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC