Quincy teen goes from orphanage to cross country champion

Winning the AAU Cross Country Championship in the 13-14 year-old division in Tallahassee, Fla., on Dec. 3 didn't surprise Fiker Rosen nearly as much as the reception he received when he came home. Rosen , 14, finished the 4K race in 12:43.90, nine seconds ahead of Adrian Bichara of Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.