People Involved in Tallahassee Fatal Hit and Run Identified
The Tallahassee Police Department said that Tyriq Roberts was the man who was killed in a three car accident Monday morning. They said that Deontae Johnson was driving on Tennessee around midnight, when he ran a red light and hit Roberts at the intersection at Appleyard Drive, causing him to then hit Breanna Cotton's car.
