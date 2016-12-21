People Involved in Tallahassee Fatal ...

People Involved in Tallahassee Fatal Hit and Run Identified

The Tallahassee Police Department said that Tyriq Roberts was the man who was killed in a three car accident Monday morning. They said that Deontae Johnson was driving on Tennessee around midnight, when he ran a red light and hit Roberts at the intersection at Appleyard Drive, causing him to then hit Breanna Cotton's car.

