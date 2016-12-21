Miami Mayor's Chief Strategist Propos...

Miami Mayor's Chief Strategist Proposes Insane, Unconstitutional "Civility Court"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Miami New Times

From a Muslim registry to a taxpayer-funded Pitbull music video , there's a lot for America to be embarrassed about in the last twelve months. But the year's not over yet, and neither are the awful ideas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Me and Lucky 8-15-15 Fri Lucky girl 1
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Thu Derail69 17
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Wed Frogface Kate 34
Leland West (Oct '12) Dec 19 Beth Cox 4
Are their any spritual healers in monticello. O... Dec 19 Beth Cox 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
sexual education equality Nov 28 victoria_s 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,091 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,012

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC