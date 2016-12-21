Ironhead Gallon named to All SunBelt ...

Ironhead Gallon named to All SunBelt Conference Team

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc. Former Madison County High School Cowboy standout Deshawntee "Ironhead" Gallon has been named to the first team All SunBelt Conference Team for the 2016 football season.

