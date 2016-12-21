INSIDERS: The Journey of ITT Tech Stu...

INSIDERS: The Journey of ITT Tech Students

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WTXL

The tech school shut down early in September. Thirty-eight states stopped online and classroom instruction, then ITT filed for bankruptcy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... 10 hr black power 41
Me and Lucky 8-15-15 Dec 23 Lucky girl 1
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Dec 22 Derail69 17
Leland West (Oct '12) Dec 19 Beth Cox 4
Are their any spritual healers in monticello. O... Dec 19 Beth Cox 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
sexual education equality Nov 28 victoria_s 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,019 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC