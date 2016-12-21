Florida suspends state employees' charity program Contractor was poised to get more than $6 of every $10 pledged. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ia3How Contributions to Florida's state employee charitable giving campaign have plummeted in recent years as it was revealed that the processor of the paperwork received more than $6 of every $10 donated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.