FDLE arrests Tallahassee man for chil...

FDLE arrests Tallahassee man for child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Greene Publishing, Inc.

                    Shawn Patrick Fair Story Submitted Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Shawn Patrick Fair, 48, of Tallahassee, on 10 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday, Dec. 7. FDLE agents and Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a search warrant at

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... 16 hr berklee 49
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) 23 hr Strel 19
Party rental place Tue Sherry48496 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
Me and Lucky 8-15-15 Dec 23 Lucky girl 1
Leland West (Oct '12) Dec 19 Beth Cox 4
Are their any spritual healers in monticello. O... Dec 19 Beth Cox 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC