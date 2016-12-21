FAMU Alum and Lobbyist Packs Up for D.C. with Al Lawson
A Tallahassee native and a Florida A&M University alum is once again packing up and heading to Washington D.C. According to university officials, Thompson will be taking up a post in Washington D.C. as the Chief of Staff to newly elected congressman, Al Lawson. "It is and exciting opportunity.
