DHSMV Warns Of Traffic Citation Scam ...

DHSMV Warns Of Traffic Citation Scam | Press Release

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Trend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning consumers that they may be targeted by a company representing itself as the DHSMV demanding payment for fraudulent citations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... 14 hr berklee 50
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) 21 hr Strel 19
Party rental place Tue Sherry48496 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
Me and Lucky 8-15-15 Dec 23 Lucky girl 1
Leland West (Oct '12) Dec 19 Beth Cox 4
Are their any spritual healers in monticello. O... Dec 19 Beth Cox 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC