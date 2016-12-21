Clarity Pointe announces groundbreaki...

Clarity Pointe announces groundbreaking of new memory care community in Tallahassee

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Medical News

Clarity Pointe is excited to announce the groundbreaking of its newest memory care community, Clarity Pointe Tallahassee. Construction of the specialized community for seniors with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia and memory loss will take place at 6310 Clarity Pointe Way, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.

