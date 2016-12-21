After two hurricanes in 2016, a dry Florida faces a new threat in 2017: Wildfires
F lorida was drenched by two hurricanes in 2016, yet it faces a completely different problem in 2017: an increased risk of wildfires this winter. The state has become so dry in recent months that officials are now concerned about wildfires burning across the peninsula in the coming year.
