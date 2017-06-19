Elite Multimedia Joins A Weekend Of Empowerment At X. WKND
Nashville-based production provider works with Jake Brantley and Chris Kulow to provide a complete production design for the educational worship conference LifeWay Christian Resources provides over 360 different weeks of student ministry camps each year from Florida to California. In preparation for those camps, LifeWay brought together the camp leaders for a weekend of empowerment and training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.
Talladega Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07)
|Mar '17
|JustMe
|6
|Stick (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|JustMe
|2
|Christina Meeks (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Mind ya business
|18
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan '17
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu...
|Jan '17
|Ben Quick
|10
|Got Jesus? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Messenger
|1
