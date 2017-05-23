Motorcycle driver killed in Talladega...

Motorcycle driver killed in Talladega County crash

Sunday May 14

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama Highway 34, 10 miles west of Talladega. James Walter Green, 53, was killed when the 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving hit a 2003 Mercury Marquis.

