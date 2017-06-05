Charlie Daniels: America Still Exists - Where People Salute the Flag and Respect Their God

Last weekend I saw an America you'll seldom read about in newspapers or see on television, an America that gets up and goes to work every morning, disciplines their children, salutes the flag and respects their God. It was Talladega, Alabama, the Saturday night before the big Sunday afternoon GEICO 500 NASCAR race, a gathering of the faithful, who had saved up their hard-earned money and come to watch their favorite drivers roar down the backstretch at nearly 200 miles an hour.

