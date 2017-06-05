Charlie Daniels: America Still Exists - Where People Salute the Flag and Respect Their God
Last weekend I saw an America you'll seldom read about in newspapers or see on television, an America that gets up and goes to work every morning, disciplines their children, salutes the flag and respects their God. It was Talladega, Alabama, the Saturday night before the big Sunday afternoon GEICO 500 NASCAR race, a gathering of the faithful, who had saved up their hard-earned money and come to watch their favorite drivers roar down the backstretch at nearly 200 miles an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Talladega Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07)
|Mar '17
|JustMe
|6
|Stick
|Mar '17
|JustMe
|2
|Christina Meeks (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Mind ya business
|18
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan '17
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu...
|Jan '17
|Ben Quick
|10
|Got Jesus? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Talladega Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC