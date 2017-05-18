Bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales in...

Bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales in Lincoln awaits Ivey's signature

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Anniston Star

Race fans in the pit of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Chevrolet before the GEICO 500. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star Talladega race fans, and anyone else who needs a drink, may be able to buy alcohol on Sundays next year in Lincoln.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Mar '17 JustMe 6
Stick Mar '17 JustMe 2
News Christina Meeks (Nov '09) Feb '17 Mind ya business 18
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan '17 Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan '17 slick willie expl... 19
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan '17 Ben Quick 10
Got Jesus? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Messenger 1
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Microsoft
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC