Turkey hunter finds body of Illinois man in Talladega National Forest

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Alabama Live

The body of an Illinois man was found in a tent Friday morning by a turkey hunter in the Talladega National Forest. The discovery was made about 11 a.m. off of U.S. Forest Service Road 615, said Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.

