Turkey hunter finds body of Illinois man in Talladega National Forest
The body of an Illinois man was found in a tent Friday morning by a turkey hunter in the Talladega National Forest. The discovery was made about 11 a.m. off of U.S. Forest Service Road 615, said Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Talladega Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09)
|Apr 2
|Will
|52
|'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07)
|Mar '17
|JustMe
|6
|Stick
|Mar '17
|JustMe
|2
|Christina Meeks (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Mind ya business
|18
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan '17
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu...
|Jan '17
|Ben Quick
|10
Find what you want!
Search Talladega Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC