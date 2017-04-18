Talladega Co. Sheriff's Department se...

Talladega Co. Sheriff's Department searching for missing teenager

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Danielle Jewel Acklin, 17, was last seen leaving a house on Lake Tate Road in Sylacauga on April 1. She was wearing a tie-dye hoodie, blue jeans, and boots when she was last seen by a family member. A family member reported that she had received a message via social media from Danielle on April 3 stating that she was okay but was not coming home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09) Apr 2 Will 52
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Mar '17 JustMe 6
Stick Mar '17 JustMe 2
News Christina Meeks (Nov '09) Feb '17 Mind ya business 18
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan '17 Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan '17 slick willie expl... 19
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan '17 Ben Quick 10
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC