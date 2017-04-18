Talladega Co. Sheriff's Department searching for missing teenager
Danielle Jewel Acklin, 17, was last seen leaving a house on Lake Tate Road in Sylacauga on April 1. She was wearing a tie-dye hoodie, blue jeans, and boots when she was last seen by a family member. A family member reported that she had received a message via social media from Danielle on April 3 stating that she was okay but was not coming home.
